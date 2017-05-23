The EPIQ 5 is the new direction for premium ultrasound, featuring an uncompromised level of clinical performance to meet the challenges of today’s most demanding women’s health care, vascular, general imaging and cardiology practices.
Advanced workflow for superb ergonomics, amazing mobility
EPIQ 5 has completely reinvented the premium ultrasound user experience. Ease of use, workflow, ergonomics, and mobility. We’ve revolutionized how you interact with an ultrasound system from every standpoint, and kept it beautifully intuitive and very quiet.
Superb imaging during all trimesters
EPIQ’s suite of sophisticated transducers meets the needs of your most challenging gynecological surveys and first through third trimester exams.
PureWave
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
Philips exclusive PureWave crystal technology is clinically proven to improve penetration in difficult-to-image patients. The pure, uniform PureWave crystals are up to 85% more efficient than conventional materials, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration and excellent detailed resolution.
nSIGHT Imaging
nSIGHT Imaging is a totally different approach to ultrasound
Philips proprietary nSIGHT Imaging architecture is a totally different approach to forming ultrasound images. Unlike conventional systems that form the image line by line, nSIGHT creates images with optimal resolution down to the pixel level. nSIGHT Imaging incorporates the use of a precision beamformer along with powerful massive parallel processing. This extraordinary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data and then reconstructs in real time optimally focused beams, creating precise resolution for every pixel in the image.
Amazing mobility
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
EPIQ is the lightest ultrasound machine in its class; it's easily transported on both carpet and tile. Place it in sleep mode, move it and boot up in seconds. The monitor folds down to reduce overall system height for transport, and the integrated cable hooks and catch tray are ideal for mobile studies.
Library quiet
Library quiet for small examination rooms
EPIQ 5 is almost silent when running. A noise test determined that EPIQ 5 runs at 37-41 dB, which is equivalent to the sound of a library. This is extremely welcome in small scanning/examination rooms.
iSCAN
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
Real Time iSCAN (AutoSCAN) automatically optimizes gain and TGC to continuously provide a high-quality image.
Tablet-like touch interface
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Navigate quickly to system functions with the tablet-like touch interface, with 40% less reach and 15% fewer steps to complete an exam.
Excellent ergonomics
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
EPIQ's extended-range control panel and monitor can be articulated for proper ergonomic alignment whether sitting or standing. The large 21" wide screen monitor facilitates easy viewing in virtually any environment. EPIQ has four transducer connectors with ambient lighting for ease in transducer selection during an exam.
Multimodality DICOM
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
View DICOM images such as CT, NM, MRI, mammography, and ultrasound on your EPIQ system. Easily compare past and current studies without the use of an external reading station, and even review these Multimodality images while live imaging. Capture side-by-side comparison images as part of the exam documentation.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
Superb imaging during all trimesters
EPIQ’s suite of sophisticated transducers meets the needs of your most challenging gynecological surveys and first through third trimester exams.
PureWave
PureWave Imaging for technically difficult patients
Philips exclusive PureWave crystal technology is clinically proven to improve penetration in difficult-to-image patients. The pure, uniform PureWave crystals are up to 85% more efficient than conventional materials, resulting in exceptional performance. This technology allows for improved penetration and excellent detailed resolution.
nSIGHT Imaging
Philips proprietary nSIGHT Imaging architecture is a totally different approach to forming ultrasound images. Unlike conventional systems that form the image line by line, nSIGHT creates images with optimal resolution down to the pixel level. nSIGHT Imaging incorporates the use of a precision beamformer along with powerful massive parallel processing. This extraordinary architecture captures an enormous amount of acoustic data and then reconstructs in real time optimally focused beams, creating precise resolution for every pixel in the image.
Amazing mobility
Amazing mobility helps you do studies everywhere
EPIQ is the lightest ultrasound machine in its class; it's easily transported on both carpet and tile. Place it in sleep mode, move it and boot up in seconds. The monitor folds down to reduce overall system height for transport, and the integrated cable hooks and catch tray are ideal for mobile studies.
Library quiet
Library quiet for small examination rooms
EPIQ 5 is almost silent when running. A noise test determined that EPIQ 5 runs at 37-41 dB, which is equivalent to the sound of a library. This is extremely welcome in small scanning/examination rooms.
iSCAN
iSCAN for automatic image optimization
Real Time iSCAN (AutoSCAN) automatically optimizes gain and TGC to continuously provide a high-quality image.
Tablet-like touch interface
Tablet-like touch interface for easier navigation
Navigate quickly to system functions with the tablet-like touch interface, with 40% less reach and 15% fewer steps to complete an exam.
Excellent ergonomics
Excellent ergonomics may help reduce repetitive stress injuries
EPIQ's extended-range control panel and monitor can be articulated for proper ergonomic alignment whether sitting or standing. The large 21" wide screen monitor facilitates easy viewing in virtually any environment. EPIQ has four transducer connectors with ambient lighting for ease in transducer selection during an exam.
Multimodality DICOM
Multimodality DICOM is integrated for easy reviewing
View DICOM images such as CT, NM, MRI, mammography, and ultrasound on your EPIQ system. Easily compare past and current studies without the use of an external reading station, and even review these Multimodality images while live imaging. Capture side-by-side comparison images as part of the exam documentation.
Rethink 'new' with Circular Edition
The Philips Circular Edition portfolio offers high-quality refurbished medical imaging systems at attractive prices. Circular Edition systems are on average 25% lower in price* compared to similar new Philips systems, without compromising on quality and performance. Our factory refurbishment process ensures that Circular Edition systems look and perform like new. With the same warranty, support and training as any new Philips system, as well as a reduced carbon footprint, they are a sustainable solution that is as good as new.
* Average cost savings compared to the purchase price of a similar new Philips system. Pricing depends on modality, product type, configuration, and other factors.
