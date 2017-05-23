Philips CX30 CompactXteme ultrasound system goes where you need it, bringing ultrasound excellence to the bedside and beyond. A fully-featured system in a compact unit, it pairs portability with utility to fit almost any clinical situation.
iSCAN technology to quickly optimize images
Compact system goes anywhere
On cart to easily navigate corridors
Native acoustic data may help reduce repeat studies
SonoCT imaging enhances image quality
Hand carry for fast response
Reduce exam time by up to 50%
XRES Adaptive Image Processing reduces artifacts
Remote travel for multiple sites
