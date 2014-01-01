Search terms

Traditional Reusable NIBP Cuff / Adult Adult

Cuff

Reusable, latex-free NBP cuff for adults. Use with M1598B or M1599B interconnect cable.

Specifications

NIBP Cuff
NIBP Cuff
Patient Application
  • Adult
Cuff Size
  • Adult
Bladder Width
  • Cuff Width: 12.1 cm (4.8'')
Limb Circumference
  • 25 to 32 cm
Bladder Length
  • 23 cm (9.1'') bladder
Number of Hoses
  • 1
Cuff Connector Style
  • Bayonet
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Welch-Allyn, Nihon, Kohden, Drager, Medtronic (Physio-Control), Colin, Datascope-Passport, Fukada Denshi, Spacelabs, Mindray, Zoll, Zymed, Criticare, Datascope-Accutorr, Siemens
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1176A, M3921A, M3923A, M3924A, M3926A, M3927A, M3928A, M3929A, 862474, 862478, M3535A, M3536A, M3536M, 863051, 863052, 863053, 863054, 863055, 863056, 863057, 863058, 863059, 863060, 863061, 863063, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, 863069, 863070, 863071, 863072, 863073, 863074, 863079, 863080, 863081, 863082
Product Category
  • NIBP
Product Type
  • Cuff
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 0.146 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 cuff
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • M1596B; M1597B
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

