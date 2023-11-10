Search terms

AI Manager

Empower your radiology department with artificial intelligence

Philips AI Manager is an end-to-end AI enablement solution that integrates with your existing IT infrastructure and PACS solution. AI Manager enables your radiologists to leverage AI applications for more comprehensive assessment and to gain deep clinical insights into your radiology workflow. AI Manager serves as your single integration point for 100+ AI applications from 35+ contracted AI vendors, and upcoming AI applications offered by our partner Blackford Analysis.*

Extensive portfolio of imaging AI solutions
More than 100+ contracted AI apps across 35+ partner vendors in 7 radiology sub-specialties directly offered by our partner Blackford Analysis (Philips acts as an agent for the AI applications).

One integration point
AI Manager engine gives access to all existing and upcoming AI assets at a single integration point. It's a vendor neutral solution and also supports 3rd party applications.

Fully scalable platform
AI Manager enables a platform that can easily grow with the demand, installed on premise or private cloud; and allows fast onboarding of new applications in the dynamic market of radiology AI assets.

Automatic orchestration
Workflow-driven routing of data to the appropriate AI application and providing analysis results at the reading spot. Data analysis runs in the background, without the need of user interaction.

Seamless integration
Integrates AI applications into the existing department and hospital infrastructure, providing seamless access to AI across the radiology workflow by using standard interfaces and protocols.

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Technical data sheet (2)

Technical data sheet

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Technical data sheet (2)

Technical data sheet

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Technical data sheet (2)

Technical data sheet

  • Philips AI Manager is not intended for data interpretation or diagnosis. Availability of third-party algorithms may vary per market.
  • The functionalities and benefits of the solution depend on customer-specific configuration and use. Please contact your local Philips representative for market availability.
  • *Philips facilitates the transaction as an agent.

