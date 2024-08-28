See beyond conventional CT to detector-based spectral CT

With Philips true detector-based spectral CT, scan as you normally would for fast, low-dose conventional and spectral results. Detector-based spectral CT acquires scans within a single exposure and without special protocols, and with results on demand. There’s no need to choose between viewing anatomical structures and identifying material composition. Detector-based spectral CT images capture spectral information 100% of the time, so you can analyze spectral data in any image retrospectively for rich clinical insights. Speed confident diagnosis and minimize the need for additional scans.