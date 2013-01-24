|
Ad Hoc Test
|
Tool to check site and system connectivity status
|
BVScope
|
Modality specific service application
|
Chrome
|
Browser application
|
Field Service Framework for CV
|
Modality specific service application accessing different subcomponents in a system
|
Field Service Framework for MR
|
Modality specific service application accessing different subcomponents in a system
|
Field Service Framework for XR
|
Modality specific service application accessing different subcomponents in a system
|
FSF.NET (ICE, Universal)
|
Modality specific service application with ICE, Universal encryption security protocol
|
FSF.NET (PMSSec)
|
Modality specifific service application with PMSSec encryption security protocol
|
FTP (Active)
|
File Transfer Protocol (Active session) is a standard network protocol used to transfer files from one host to another host over a TCP-based network
|
FTP (Passive)
|
File Transfer Protocol (Passive session) is a standard network protocol used to transfer files from one host to another host over a TCP-based network
|
IE (GE Service Desktop)
|
Browser application for multi vendor support
|
Internet Explorer
|
Browser application
|
Internet Explorer (900)
|
Browser application over port 900 only
|
Internet Explorer for ILOM
|
Browser application to connect with ILOM products
|
LOTS (EP-ICE, Universal)
|
Look over the shoulder tool to remotely take over another computer with EP-ICE, Universal encryption security protocol
|
LOTS (ICE, Universal)
|
Look over the shoulder tool to remotely take over another computer with ICE, Universal encryption security protocol
|
MRDownloadLogs
|
Modality specifific service application for downloading logfiles
|
Navigator
|
Browser application
|
Notepad
|
Notepad tool
|
PC Anywhere
|
Modality specific service tool to remotely take over another computer
|
PhilipsSupportConnect
|
Modality specific service application accessing different subcomponents in a system
|
Ping System
|
Tool to check system connectivity status
|
Port Test
|
Tool to check system connectivity status
|
PRS File Manager
|
Philips Remote Services designed File Manager tool enabling users to store data on a central PRS server
|
RDP-NIH
|
Modality specific service tool to remotely take over another computer
|
Reflection HP - Labosys
|
Modality specific service application
|
Remote Console
|
Service tool to remotely take over another computer
|
Remote Console (No ICE)
|
Service tool to remotely take over another computer
|
Remote Desktop Connection
|
Service tool to remotely take over another computer
|
Remote Desktop Sharing (lots/to)
|
Service tool to remotely take over another computer
|
Remote Resolution Panel
|
Service tool to remotely take over another computer
|
RemoteSilentLogin
|
Service tool to remotely take over another computer
|
Secure FTP (Active)
|
File Transfer Protocol (Active session) with Secure Shell (SSH2) security encryption is a standard network protocol used to transfer files from one host to another host over a TCP-based network
|
Secure FTP (ICE Wrapped)
|
File Transfer Protocol with Secure Shell (SSH2) ICE Wrapped security encryption is astandard network protocol used to transfer files from one host to another host over aTCP-based network
|
Secure FTP (Passive)
|
File Transfer Protocol (Passive session) with Secure Shell (SSH2) security encryption is a standard network protocol used to transfer files from one host to another host over a TCP-based network
|
SecureLink
|
Connectivity stepping stone
|
SFTP (IST)
|
File Transfer Protocol with Secure Shell (SSH2) IST security encryption is a standard network protocol used to transfer files from one host to another host over a TCP-based network
|
SSH2 (IST)
|
Secure Shell (SSH2) IST security encryption
|
Start ICE Push
|
Service tool to actively force pushing a connectivity certificate
|
Stop ICE Push
|
Service tool to disable the automated tool that ensures pushing a connectivity certificate
|
Telnet
|
Command Line tool to access another computer remotely via TCP/IP protocol
|
Telnet SSH2
|
Command Line tool to access another computer remotely via TCP/IP protocol with Secure Shell (SSH2) security encryption
|
Telnet SSH2 (ICE Wrapped)
|
Command Line tool to access another computer remotely via TCP/IP protocol with Secure Shell (SSH2) ICE Wrapped security encryption
|
TJPing
|
Of the shelf tool to check system connectivity status
|
UltraVNC
|
Virtual Network Computing (VNC) based tool to remotely take over another computer
|
Universal Log Viewer
|
Modality specific service application for viewing logfiles
|
VNC
|
Virtual Network Computing (VNC) tool to remotely take over another computer
|
VNC Over SSH
|
Virtual Network Computing (VNC) tool to remotely take over another computer with Secure Shell (SSH2) security encryption
|
Web Viewer
|
Modality specific service application
|
Wise Tools for Unix
|
Modality specific service application accessing different subcomponents in a system
|
XPER Remote Assistance (Direct LOTS/TO)
|
Modality specific service tool to remotely take over another computer
