Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

back to web page
Registration
Navigation in the Portal

Home Page Explained

The Home Page will always be the first screen you see after you login. It can be broken down into six sections:
Home page overview
  1. Installed Base Health
  2. Service Cases Updates
  3. Calendar with Planned Visits
  4. Links that may interest you
  5. Actions
  6. Customer Service Contacts
Installed Base Health section

1. Installed Base Health

The Installed Base Health section provides a quick overview as to how many Installed Products (IP) have an open incident registered against them. Those with the highest priority are listed first. The health indicator is maintained on the IP record. The criteria to drive this functionality:

• Event type of the service Case must be ‘Incident’

• Service Case status is either ‘New’ or ‘In Progress’

 

Installed Product (IP) is another word for equipment, system or asset.
Service Case Updates section

2. Service Case Updates

The Service Case Updates section provides an immediate view to the number of recent cases, based on the criteria below:

• Created in last 30 days

• Closed in last 30 days

• Currently Open

 

Click on the hyperlink to see a list sorted by status.
Calendar with planned visits section

3. Calendar with Planned Visits

Quick picture of upcoming onsite activities.

The calendar shows scheduled visits for all associated Installed Products to the user. Click on "Go to Calendar" to navigate to the Calendar page and manage your planned visits.
Links that may interest you section

4. Links that may interest you

In this section you may find helpful links on Philips products and/or service offerings.
Actions section

5. Actions

In this section the users can Request Support , which means:
Contact customer service section

6. Contact Customer Service

This is the place where we show you our phone number to contact us, where you can send us an inquiry and access Customer Services Portal FAQ Page.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.