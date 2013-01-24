Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Support Documentation
customer support masthead image

Support documentation

Liên hệ chúng tôi
*

Contact information

* This field is mandatory
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
*
By specifying your reason for contact we will be able to provide you with a better service.
We work with partners and distributors who may contact you about this Philips product on our behalf.
*
*
*

Điều đó có nghĩa là gì?
Final CEE consent

Magnetic Resonance Imaging Connectivity

IHE Integration Statements

MR Release 10 systems

 

This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following products:

  • Ingenia Ambition (S/X) 1.5T
  • Ingenia Elition (S/X) 3.0T
  • Ingenia Evolution 1.5T
  • Ingenia Evolution 3.0T
  • Ingenia (S) 1.5T
  • Ingenia 3.0T
  • Ingenia 1.5T CX
  • Ingenia 3.0T CX
  • Achieva 1.5T
  • Achieva 3T (TX and X)
  • Achieva dStream 1.5T
  • Achieva dStream 3.0T (TX)

 

MR Release 6 systems

MR Release 6 (August 2016)

 

This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following products:

  • Ingenia 1.5 and 3.0T
  • Ingenia CX 1.5/3.0T (Achieva dStream)

 

MR Release 5.6.0 Systems

MR Release 5.6.0 (July 2018)

 

This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following products:

  • Intera 1.5T
  • Achieva 1.5T and 3.0T
  • Ingenia 1.5T and 3.0T
  • Ingenia 1.5T S
  • Ingenia CX/Achieva dStream 1.5T and 3.0T
  • Multiva 1.5T
  • Prodiva 1.5T CX
  • Prodiva 1.5T CS
  • Ingenia Ambition S
  • Ingenia Ambition X
  • Ingenia Elition S
  • Ingenia Elition X

 

MR Release 5 Systems

MR Release 5 (August 2016)

 

This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following products:

  • Ingenia 1.5 and 3.0T
  • Ingenia CX 1.5/3.0T(Achieva dStream)
  • Achieva 1.5 and 3.0T
  • Multiva 1.5T
 
 

This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following products:         

  • Ingenia CX 1.5T and 3.0T
  • Ingenia 1.5T and 3.0T
  • Achieva 1.5T, 3.0T and 3.0T TX
  • Achieva dStream 1.5T and 3.0T
  • Multiva 1.5T
 
MR Release 5 - Multiva (August 2016)
 

This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following product:

  • Multiva 1.5T
 

MR Release 5.1 Systems

 

This IHE Integration Statement applies to the following products:

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand