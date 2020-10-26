Need more information on our image-guided therapy solutions?
We will contact you as soon as possible.
Philips is the leader in image-guided therapy, providing integrated solutions that advance minimally invasive procedures. We help healthcare providers to decide, guide, treat and confirm the right care in real time during the procedure to enable better outcomes for each patient and at population level.
Working together with clinicians, we use our comprehensive portfolio of interventional imaging systems, smart devices, software and services to treat one patient every second worldwide.
Together with health providers we optimize care delivery, reduce total costs, and help clinicians treat patients better so they can get back faster to the lives they love.
Discover how Philips image-guided therapy systems and solutions enable you to provide excellent care. Stay current with the latest clinical procedures and technologies.
Learn how our integrated solutions advance the art of minimally invasive procedures for patients with coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease or lead extraction indications.
It is our vision that image-guided therapies will continue to deliver more efficient treatment with better outcomes in many clinical areas. Rather than focusing on the technology, we focus on innovating the interventional procedure to enable our customers to treat patients better."
Bert van Meurs
Chief Business Leader Image Guided Therapy
Clinical suites
With the increasing number of patients and diseases with specific complexities, the need for better forms of image guidance and interventional devices becomes clear. Philips clinical suites offer a flexible portfolio of integrated technologies, devices and services.
Click to read more
Azurion with FlexArm
FlexArm ceiling-mounted system provides unlimited imaging flexibility for diverse procedures and exceptional positioning freedom for medical teams. With the FlexArm stand you have a highly cost-effective environment ready for the procedures of the future. The advanced suite that works around you.
Click to read more
The ability to treat one more patient per day today, or in the future
This is just one of the many improvements in lab performance achieved by the Interventional Vascular Department at St. Antonius Hospital after installing the Philips Azurion system. This first Azurion lab performance study achieved impressive results which have been verified by an independent third party.
iFR Outcome Data
New data from the DEFINE FLAIR study was presented during a late-breaking session at ACC 2018. These results show that an iFR-guided strategy is more cost effective than an FFR-guided strategy, with a 10% cost reduction per patient resulting in an average savings of $896 through 1-year follow-up.¹
