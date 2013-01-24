1 Mokin M, Ansari SA, McTaggart RA, Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery, et al. Indications for thrombectomy in acute ischemic stroke from emergent large vessel occlusion (ELVO): report of the SNIS Standards and Guidelines Committee, Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery 2019;11:215-220.

2 Borja I, Stefan J, Stefan A, et al., ESC Scientific Document Group, 2017 ESC Guidelines for the management of acute myocardial infarction in patients presenting with ST-segment elevation. European Heart Journal, Volume 39, Issue 2, 07 January 2018, Pages 119–177, www.academic.oup.com/eurheartj/article/39/2/119/4095042



3 This presentation contains the first clinical results and experience of using investigational XperCT technology. This XperCT technology is considered work in progress and is not CE marked and not available for sale.

4 Mendez B. et al. 2018. Direct Transfer to Angio-Suite to Reduce Workflow Times and Increase Favorable Clinical Outcome. DOI: 10.1161/STROKEAHA.118.021989

5 Saver J et al., 2016 Sep 27;316(12):1279-88. doi: 10.1001/jama.2016.13647.

6 Jadhav AP, et al. Stroke. 2017;48:1884-1889

7 Image courtesy of Dr. Vitor Mendes Pereira; Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto, CAN

8 Image courtesy of Dr. Vitor Mendes Pereira; Toronto Western Hospital, Toronto, CAN

9 Image courtesy of Dr. Ajay Wakhloo and Dr. Ajit Puri; UMass Medical Center, Worcester, MA, USA. Contains the first clinical results and experience of using investigational XperCT technology. This XperCT technology is considered work in progress and is not CE marked and not available for sale.

10 World Stroke Organization / American Heart Association

11 The product is a work in progress, is not yet CE-marked and is not available for sale. Not for distribution in the USA.