EPIQ7 S7-3t Pediatric TEE

Transducer

7 to 2 MHz extended operating frequency range. Transesophageal sector array with 64 elements. Mechanically rotatable array from 0 to 180 degrees. Field of view: 90°. Electrocautery suppression. 2D, steerable PW Doppler, CW Doppler, High PRF Doppler, color Doppler, Tissue Doppler, XRES, harmonic, and LVO imaging. Pediatric and small adult TEE applications: patients > 25 kg (55 lb). Physical dimensions: Tip: 1.5 x 3.5 cm (0.6 x 1.4 in) W x L, Shaft: 1.0 cm (0.4 in) diameter, 1 m (39.4 in) L.

