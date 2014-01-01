Search terms

EPIQ7 C5-1 Curved Array with PureWave crystal technology

Transducer

Find similar products

5 to 1 MHz extended operating frequency range. Steerable pulsed, High-PRF and color Doppler; and Color Power Angio, SonoCT, advanced XRES, and multi-variate harmonic imaging. General purpose abdominal, obstetrical, gynecological, and interventional applications. Discreet TSI for deep abdominal, obstetrical, and gynecological penetration enables: Tissue aberration correction and Coded beamforming with chirp transmit and coded harmonics. Supports biopsy guide capabilities. (* Not all features available on all systems)

Contact us
Features
Name

Description

Glossary

Description

Glossary

Description

Glossary
  • Name
See all features
Name

Description

Glossary

Description

Glossary

Description

Glossary

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.