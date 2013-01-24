Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

HeartStart Defibrillator/monitor

HeartStart XL+

Defibrillator/monitor

Find similar products

Building on 50 years of Philips experience, the HeartStart XL+ is designed for Resuscitation and Rapid Response Teams. It contains meaningful innovations that can help you confidently and effectively respond to patients across the hospital.

Contact us

Specifications

Environmental
Environmental
Humidity
  • Up to 95 RH
Atmospheric pressure range
  • Operating and storage - 1014 mbar to 572 mbar(0 to 15000 ft; 0 to 4500 m)
Shock(a)
  • Operating Half-sine waveform/duration ≤11 ms/acceleration ≥ 15.3 G at 3 shocks per face
Shock(b)
  • Non-operating Trapezoidal waveform/acceleration 30G/ velocity change 7.42 m/s +/-10% 1 shock per face
Water/solids ingress resistance
  • Meets Ingress Protection level IP21
EMC
  • Complies with the requirements of standard EN 60601-1-2:2002
Safety
  • Meets UL 60601-1 (1st edition)/EN 60601-2-4:2003/EN 60601-1:1990
Mode of operation
  • Continuous
AC Line powered
  • 100-240 VAC/50 or 60 Hz/1-0.46A/Class I Equipment
Battery powered
  • Minimum 14.4 V rechargeable lithium ion VAC/Hz
Physical dimensions Defibrillator Model HeartStart XL+
Physical dimensions Defibrillator Model HeartStart XL+
Size
  • Size 9˝ high x 11.6˝ wide x 10.9˝ deep (23 cm x 29.6 cm x 27.9 cm)
Battery
Battery
Type
  • Rechargeable, lithium ion; see battery label for capacity information
Dimensions
  • 1˝ high x 4.5˝ wide x 5.7˝ long (23.6 mm high x 116 mm wide x 146 mm long)
Capacity
  • With a new fully charged battery, at 20 °C (68 °F) one of the following: At least 3 hours of monitoring (ECG and SpO2 monitored continuously and NBP sampled every 15 minutes) followed by 20 full-energy charge/shocks. OR at least two hours of pacing (180ppm at 140mA with 40 msec pulse width) while monitoring (ECG and SpO2 monitored continuously and NBP sampled every 15 minutes) followed by 20 full-energy charge/shocks; OR at least 175 full energy charge/shocks
Weight
  • Approximately 1.5 lbs (0.68kg)
Charge time device off
  • With the temperature between 0-35° C (32-95° F) less than 3 hours to 100% capacity and less than 2 hours to 80% capacity
Life
  • Approximately 3 yr
Battery indicators
  • Battery gauge on battery, capacity indicator on display, power indicators on front of device; flashing RFU indicator, chirp and Low Battery messages on the display for low battery condition. When a low battery message first appears there is still enough energy for at least 10 minutes of monitoring and 6 maximum energy discharges
Battery storage
  • Storing the battery for extended periods at temperatures above 40° C (104° F) reduces battery capacity and degrades battery life
Physical dimensions
Physical dimensions
Weight
  • Weight 14.7 lbs (6.6 kg), includes one battery/one new roll of paper/one pads cable. Incremental weight of external standard paddles and paddle tray is less than 3 lbs (1.3 kg)
Standard operator position
  • Within one meter (3 feet) of the device
Defibrillator
Defibrillator
Waveform
  • Biphasic Truncated Exponential. Waveform parameters adjusted as a function of patient impedance
Shock delivery
  • Via multifunction electrode pads or paddles
Power supply
Power supply
Type
  • Rechargeable lithium ion battery; AC power using a protectively grounded outlet
Display
Display
Size
  • Approximately 6.5" (16.5 cm) diagonal viewing area
Type
  • Approximately 6.5" (16.5 cm) diagonal viewing area
Resolution
  • 640 x 480 pixels (VGA) with 32 brightness levels per color
Sweep speed
  • 20 mm/s nominal (stationary trace; sweeping erase bar) for ECG and SpO2 mm/s
Wave viewing time
  • 5.2 s
Environmental
Environmental
Operating temperature
  • 0°C to 45°C (32°F to 113°F)
Storage temperature
  • 20°C to 70°C (-4°F to 158°F)
Defibrillator
Defibrillator
Shock series
  • Configurable energy escalation in a series
Charge time
  • 3 seconds to the recommended adult energy level (150 Joules) with a new fully-charged battery installed
  • Less than 5 seconds to the selected energy level (up to 200 Joules) with a new fully charged battery installed
  • The device powers on in manual defibrillation mode ready to deliver shock in less than 8 seconds plus applicable charge time assuming an immediate selection of an energy and initiation of a charge even at 90V AC and after 15 maximum energy discharges
  • The device powers on in AED mode ready to deliver shock in less than 17 seconds plus applicable charge time
Leads sensing
  • Leads off sensing and PCI sensing for pads/paddles. Apply 500nA rms (571Hz); 200uA rms (32KHz)
Minimum patient impedance range
  • 25 ohm (external defibrillation);15 ohm (internal defibrillation) ohm
Maximum patient impedance range
  • 250 ohm. Actual functional range may exceed these values ohm
Printer
Printer
Continuous ECG strip
  • The Print button starts and stops the strip. The printer can be configured to be run real time or with a 10-second delay. The strip prints the primary ECG lead and a second wave with event annotations and measurements
Auto printing
  • The printer can be configured to automatically print on Mark Events, Charge, Shock, and Alarm
Reports
  • The following can be printed: Event Summary (Long or Short)/Vital Signs Trends/Operational Check/Configuration/Status Log/Device Information
Speed
  • 25 mm/s with an accuracy of +/-5% mm/s
Amplitude accuracy
  • 5% for offset voltages of +/- 300 mV at 5Hz
Paper size
  • 50 mm wide x 30 m long

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand