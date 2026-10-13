Feel the freedom with BlueSeal QE.
Built on Philips’ fully sealed BlueSealmagnet, BlueSeal QE helps transform MR productivity with reliable, helium free operations [1].Consistent high quality imaging and fast, predictable workflows support high daily throughput while helping reduce total cost of ownership.
With SmartSpeed Precise, exams can be performed up to 3× faster, keeping schedules on track without compromising image quality [2].A streamlined workflow minimizes setup time supporting efficient, predictable exams.
The sealed magnet enables dependable operations without helium refills [3].High system uptime and energy efficient design help lower total cost of ownership, even in busy environments. Fast, guided exams and comfort features create a calm, confident experience for patients and staff.