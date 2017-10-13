Home
Double pivot arm Mounting solution

Double pivot arm

Mounting solution

Learn more about double pivot arm (325mm+325mm) wall mounting options with a keyboard holder, from ITD, for the IntelliVue MP20 and MP30 patient monitors.

Features
Double pivot arm with keyboard holder on ITD support extrusion
Double pivot arm with keyboard holder on ITD support extrusion

ITD part number: TH.2241.991

Double pivot arm with keyboard holder on ITD support extrusion. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD support extrusions, arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP20 and MP30 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Double pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner
Double pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner

ITD part number: TH.2259.991

Double pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner, arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP20 and MP30 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Double pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting
Double pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting

ITD part number: TH.2243.991

Double pivot arm with keyboard holder on horizontal standard runner, rapid mounting. The mounting kit includes: adapter for ITD horizontal standard runner rapid mounting; arm length 325mm+325mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP20 and MP30 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Double pivot arm with keyboard holder on pole
Double pivot arm with keyboard holder on pole

ITD part no. TH.2245.991

Double pivot arm with keyboard holder on pole, with diameter 35-38mm. The mounting kit includes: adapter for pole D 35-38mm, arm length 325mm+325mm; tilt and swivel unit with an adapter for IntelliVue MP20 and MP30 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Double pivot arm with keyboard holder on GCX wall channel
Double pivot arm with keyboard holder on GCX wall channel

ITD part number TH.2247.991

Double pivot arm with keyboard holder on GCX wall channel. The mounting kit includes: adapter for GCX wall channel; arm length 325mm+325mm, tilt and swivel unit with adapter for IntelliVue MP20 and MP30 patient monitors, keyboard holder.
Contact Information
 

ITD GmbH

Sportsplatzstrasse 3

84381 Johanniskirchen

Germany

E-mail: sales@itd-cart.com

URL: www.itd-cart.com

Ph: +49-89-6144 25-0

Fax: +49-89-6144 25-20

Specifications

Specifications
Specifications
Tested to
  • DIN EN 60601-1:2006
Maximum load, keyboard holder
  • 5 kg (11 lbs), distributed load.
Finish
  • RAL 7035; light grey, powder coated
Maximum load, arm
  • 18 kg (39.6 lbs)
Maximum load, tilt and swivel unit
  • 14 kg (30.8 lbs)
