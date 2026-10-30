CMS GCX 15'' Flatscreen Display

Learn more about the types of mounts available for mounting the Philips CMS flatscreen, computer module and external device to an ITD Roll Stand.
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Philips CMS Flatscreen Roll Stand: Mounting Kit
Features
Philips CMS Flatscreen Roll Stand: Mounting Kit
ITD part no. RS4904.9 Kit includes: Tilt and swivel mount for flatscreen display; handle;
vertical holder for external rack; basket; holder for loudspeaker and Speed Point; computer holder for Philips IntelliVue MP90.