IntelliVue MP2/X2 Mounting solution

IntelliVue MP2/X2 GCX Special Wall Channel

Mounting solution

Learn more about the available GCX Wall Channel mounting options.

GCX 19" (48.3 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit
GCX, P/N: WC-0002-29 Kit Includes: Rails can be attached to existing studs to allow ideal positioning of the GCX channel.The channel can be positioned at any location along the rails; includes rail covers; compatible with all GCX wall mounting solutions.
GCX 37" (94 cm) Surface Mount Wall Channel Kit
GCX, P/N: WC-0002-30 Kit Includes: Rails can be attached to existing studs to allow ideal positioning of the GCX channel. The channel can be positioned at any location along the rails; includes rail covers; compatible with all GCX wall mounting solutions.

Contact information:

GCX Corporation
3875 Cypress Drive
Petaluma, CA 94954
Email: sales@gcx.com
URL: http://www.gcx.com/philips
Ph: 707.773.1100, 800.228.2555
Fax 707.773.1180

