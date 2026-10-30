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IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Philips MP20/30 Docking Station
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Philips MP20/30 Docking Station
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
IntelliVue MP20/MP30 Philips MP20/30 Docking Station
Mounting solution
Stands and mounts
Learn more about the options available to mount the Philips IntelliVue Docking Station to GCX mounts.
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Documentation
Brochure
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution
(208.33 KB)
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Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit
Features
Philips IntelliVue Docking Station: Adapter Kit
GCX P/N: AG-0021-16 Kit Includes: Adapter plate for docking station; compatible with GCX wall mounts and roll stands for MP20/30 and MP40/50; VHM arm and wall channel are shown for reference and are not included in this kit.
Documentation
Product Brochure Philips IntelliVue MP40/MP50 Mounting solution
PDF
|
208.33 KB
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