Search terms

Internal Manikin Adapter

AED Training Materials

Find similar products

Internal Manikin adapter for use with Little Anne and Resusci-Anne CPR manikins.

Contact us

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5085A, M5086A, M5073A, M5074A
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • AED Training Materials
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • .070
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5085A, M5086A, M5073A, M5074A
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5085A, M5086A, M5073A, M5074A
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • AED Training Materials
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • .070
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.