Infant/Child Training Pads Cartridge

AED Training Materials

Infant/Child Training Pads Cartridges are available for training and demonstration purposes. These non-clinical Infant/Child pads, when installed in the HeartStart OnSite, suspend the defibrillator's ability to deliver a shock and activate its training mode, enabling the user to run any of eight emergency scenarios. The defibrillator's voice instructions include cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) coaching. A training pads cartridge can also be used on a manikin, with the aid of an Internal Manikin Adapter (M5088A) or an External Manikin Adapter (M5089A) or an Internal Manikin Adapter (M5088A).

Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5066A, M5067A, M5068A, M5085A, M5086A
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • AED Training Materials
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .680 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 = 1 cartridge
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

