Search terms

Infant/Child SMART PADS Cartridge (1 set)

Pads

Find similar products

Children under 8 years or weighing less than 55 pounds (25 kg), including infants, should be treated using HeartStart Infant/Child SMART Pads. These pads instruct the defibrillator to reduce the energy of its shock from 150 to 50 Joules (J). The Infant/Child Pads cartridge is marked with an indication of the appropriate weight and with a teddy bear icon for easy identification.

Contact us

Documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Brochure (2)

Brochure

See all documentation

Brochure (2)

Brochure

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5066A, M5067A, M5068A
Product Type
  • Pads
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .350 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 = 1 set
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 30 months from date of manufacturing
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Defibrillation Pads
Defibrillation Pads
Patient Application
  • Child
Recommended Patient Weight
  • &lt; 25 kg
Conductor Surface Area
  • 85 cm2
Leadwire Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Temperature Range for Storage
  • 10° - 43°C
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Defibrillation Pads
Defibrillation Pads
Patient Application
  • Child
Recommended Patient Weight
  • &lt; 25 kg
See all specifications
Product details
Product details
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M5066A, M5067A, M5068A
Product Type
  • Pads
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • .350 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 = 1 set
Minimum Shelf Life
  • 30 months from date of manufacturing
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Defibrillation Pads
Defibrillation Pads
Patient Application
  • Child
Recommended Patient Weight
  • &lt; 25 kg
Conductor Surface Area
  • 85 cm2
Leadwire Length
  • 1.0 m (3.3')
Temperature Range for Storage
  • 10° - 43°C
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.