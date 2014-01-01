Search terms

A red cordura, semi-rigid carrying case is available to hold the device as well as spare battery and up to 3 sets of pads.

Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3840A, M3841A, M3860A, M3861A
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Accessories
CE Certified
  • No
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Reusable
Package Weight
  • .750 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 1 case
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • NO
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
