The Wall Mount Bracket is designed specifically for holding a Philips defibrillator and its accessories. The defibrillator's carrying case can be tethered to the Wall Mount Bracket with a breakaway Secure-Pull Seal (M3859A), to discourage tampering. A broken seal indicates that the defibrillator has been used or removed from the Wall Mount and accessories may need to be replenished.
We are always interested in engaging with you.
Let us know how we can help.
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
|
|Product Category
|
|Product Type
|
|Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
|
|CE Certified
|
|Package Weight
|
|Packaging Unit
|
|Minimum Shelf Life
|
|Sterile OR Non-Sterile
|
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.