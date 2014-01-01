Search terms

Water resistant external anterior/anterior paddle set with patient contact indicator (PCI)

Specifications

Product details
Product details
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M3535A, M3536A, 861290, 866199, 867172
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Product Category
  • Defibrillation
Product Type
  • Paddles
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • 1.400
Packaging Unit
  • 1 pack = 1 set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
Defibrillation Paddles
Defibrillation Paddles
Internal or External
  • External
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
