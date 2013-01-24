Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Threshold Positive expiratory pressure device

Threshold PEP

Positive expiratory pressure device

Find similar products

Threshold PEP is used for airway clearance, bronchial hygiene, or as an alternative to chest physical therapy. The resistive load creates positive pressure during exhalation that helps open the airways and allows mucus to be expelled.

Contact us
Features
Flow-independent one-way valve

Flow-independent one-way valve is suitable for all patients

Works in any position

Works in any position for effective therapy

Improved mobilization

Improved mobilization helps clear lungs

Using the Threshold PEP helps patients breathe more freely. It improves mobilization and prevents accumulation of secretions.
Optimizes bronchodilation

Optimizes bronchodilation for improved gas exchange

When combined with respiratory drug delivery via nebulizer or MDI spacer devices, the Threshold PEP promotes effective breathing.
Constant pressure

Constant pressure removes the need for a pressure indicator

Resistance training

Resistance training for improved central and peripheral airway function

Mouthpiece/mask option

Mouthpiece

Mouthpiece
Convenient design

Convenient design is reliable and easy to clean

The Threshold PEP is made of durable, high-impact acrylic.
Do you want to know what it means when products are certified for European Union Medical Device Regulations (EU MDR)?
Click here to learn more

Specifications

Dimensions
Dimensions
Weight
  • 1.3 oz
Length
  • 5.1 in
Diameter
  • 1.6 in
Materials
Materials
Mouthpiece
  • Polypropylene
Nose Clip
  • Polypropylene
Main Body
  • Impact-resistant acrylic
Performance Data
Performance Data
Resolution
  • 2 cm H₂O
Measurement Range
  • 5 - 41 cm H₂O
Accuracy
  • ±1 cm H₂O
Reproducibility
  • ±0.5 cm H₂O

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand