- MR MobiView

This application combines multiple images into a single full-field view to review multi-scanner acquisitions. This is easily accomplished with a single mouse-click in the IntelliSpace Portal Multi Modality Viewer or faster with a pre-defined zero-click protocol for day-to-day use. Key clinical cases are MRA run-offs, whole body metastases screening from eye-to-thighs, and total spine views to show the complete CNS. The resulting image series can be viewed, filmed, and exported using a DICOM compliant tool.

