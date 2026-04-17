Formerly referred to as CV ECG Cable. AAMI compliant. For patients weighing more than 10 kg (22 lbs). Cable length: 37.55 in (95.38 cm). Recommended to pair with the 989803179041 Multiple Patch ECG electrodes.
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1/each
Disposable or reusable
Reusable
Cable Length
37.55 in (95.38 cm)
Use with Philips Equipment
Expression Model MR400 MRI Patient Monitoring System (866185)
Use with Philips Supplies
989803179041
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
0.4 kg
CE Certified
Yes
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.