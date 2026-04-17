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Goldway
Blood Pressure Interconnect Tube, Adult/Infant, 3m
Batteries
Goldway
Blood Pressure Interconnect Tube, Adult/Infant, 3m
Batteries
This is a 3m, reusable blood pressure interconnect tube for use with Goldway patient monitors. For adult and infant patients.
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Goldway Blood Pressure Interconnect Tube, Adult/Infant, 3m - Philips