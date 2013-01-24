Home
Pediatric Quick Connect SpO2 Applicator Pulse Oximetry

Pediatric Quick Connect SpO2 Applicator 20/box

Pulse Oximetry

For use with 989803161991 Quick Connect SpO2 sensor.

Specifications

Product details
Unit of Measure
  • 20/box
Disposable or reusable
  • Disposable
Patient Application
  • Pediatric
Use with Philips Equipment
  • Expression, Expression MR200, Precess, Precess Blue, Precess, Magnitude, Essential
Latex-free
  • Yes
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non Sterile
Package Weight
  • 0.030 kg
CE Certified
  • Yes
  • Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.

