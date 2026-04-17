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MR monitoring
Divided Infant Disposable Cannula
Divided Infant Disposable Cannula
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Divided Infant Disposable Cannula
MR Patient Care
MR monitoring
Single patient use. Divided cannula for simultaneous delivery of O2 and ETCO2 sampling.
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Specifications
Product details
Unit of Measure
1 each
Disposable or reusable
Single Use
Patient Application
Intermediate Infant
Use with Philips Equipment
866185 (Expression MR400)
Sterile or Non-Sterile
Non-sterile
Latex-free
Yes
Package Weight
0.050 kg
Disclaimer
Product may not be available in all geographies, please check with your Philips representative for complete portfolio availability.
Philips - Divided Infant Disposable Cannula Infant Disposable Cannula - Philips