SureSigns Vital signs monitor

SureSigns VS2+

Vital signs monitor

From the easy-to-read viewing area to the pleth waveform display, Philips SureSigns VS2+ monitor is designed to make taking vital signs easy. It gives your staff the flexibility and freedom to take excellent care of their patients.

Bright, color backlit screen

Bright, color backlit screen shows key vital signs

Large color-coded numerics show key vital signs. They are visible in dark and well lit rooms. Confirmation of export records is easily seen in green.
1 or 2D bar-code scanner

1 or 2D bar-code scanner for quick patient ID entry

The 1 or 2D bar-code scanner can be programmed with multiple ID fields. An option allows automatic or prompted patient ID entry with the scanner.
Ample storage

Ample storage for up to 100 patient records

Serve large wards by saving up to 100 patient records on one monitor.
Oversized NBP on/off button

Oversized NBP on/off button for easy readings

The oversized, one-touch Non-invasive Blood Pressure (NBP) on/off button makes it easy to take NBP readings.
NBP modes

NBP modes increase flexibility

A variety of non-invasive blood pressure modes are available, including manual, auto interval, custom interval programs, and STAT modes.
Time-sync network clock

Time-sync network clock for precision

The monitor clock can be synchronized with your network clock when it is connected to a designated network server. This can help improve the precision of information collected.
Oral temperature

Oral temperature in just four seconds

The oral probe is easy to grab and use. Take the oral temperature in just four seconds.
Philips SpO2 technology

Philips SpO2 technology supports diverse sensors

Philips SpO2 technology includes a FAST-based SpO2 algorithm and is compatible with a wide variety of adult, pediatric, and neonatal sensors.
Enhanced battery management

Enhanced battery management to easily relay power status

An icon is lit when the battery is plugged in/charging so that caregivers can easily see when the device is available for use.
Pleth waveform display

Pleth waveform display stands out clearly against dark background

To allow for easy readability, the pleth waveform display stands out brightly against a dark background

