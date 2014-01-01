Search terms

External paddles with PCI For Philips HeartStart XL Monitor/Defibrillators. Includes two paddles with one connector.

Use with non Philips products
  • No
Packaging
  • 1 bag = 1 electrode
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Use with Philips Equipment
  • HeartStart XL (M4735A), M1722A, M1722B, M1723A, M1723B, M1724A, M2475B
Use with Philips Supplies
  • HeartStart XL, M4646A
Sterile or Non-Sterile
  • Non-sterile
Package Weight
  • .160 kg
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
CE Certified
  • Yes
