The Philips PageWriter TC50 cardiograph is an advanced, reliable, and compact ECG solution, that is easy to use. The TC50 will help you meet your daily demands, giving you time to focus on your patients.
Visual guidance to simplify ECGs
Philips DXL 16-Lead ECG Algorithm expands diagnostic capabilities
Advanced bidirectional network communication for secure connection
Automated reporting sequence saves time
Lead placement aids accurate placement of leads on the patient
Critical Value statements speed the delivery of urgent care
Saved ECGS can be quickly accessed
