HD11 Ultrasound system

HD11 XE

Ultrasound system

Ready to expand with your clinical needs, the HD11 XE is a complete, digital imaging system that delivers high-definition imaging and ease-of-use in a compact, and reliable package.

  • *IMV Limited, based in Greenbelt, MD, is an independent healthcare research firm.
  • **Scientific study on image quality

