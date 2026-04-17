Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
Any Series 400 temperature monitor with 1/4-inch phone plug connection
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
M1029A, 862474, 862478, M3012A, M3535A/A06, M3536A/A06, M3536M, 863064, 863065, 863066, 863068, M8102A, M8105A, M3000A, M3001A, M3002A, M3016A, M3015B, M3015A
Product Category
Temperature
Product Type
Sensor
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
Single Use
CE Certified
Yes
Package Weight
.520 kg
Packaging Unit
1 box = 10 probes
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
Yes
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
Sterile
Minimum Shelf Life
12 months
Use with Other Supplies
21082A; 21082B; 989803162591; 989803162601