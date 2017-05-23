Search terms

PerforMax Total Face Mask, over-the-nose cushion, four-point headgear, single-use, XL

Entrainment elbow (EE), Leak 2 (vented), 10 pack

Key benefits: Available for adult and pediatric patients (7 years or older and > 20kg). Perimeter facial contact increases comfort and simplifies fitting. The clear, unobstructed view provided by the PerforMax total face mask may help reduce the feeling of claustrophobia. Compatible with a leak 2 entrainment elbow (EE), standard elbow (SE), and bronchoscopy elbow (BE). Single-use with EE, Leak 2.

Specifications

Ventilation NIV Mask
Ventilation NIV Mask
Application Site
  • Full Face
Patient Application
  • Adult
Headgear
  • Four-point
Product details
Product details
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Single limb circuit
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • Vision, V60, Trilogy, Focus
Product Category
  • Ventilation
Product Type
  • NIV Mask
CE Certified
  • Yes
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
Package Weight
  • 0.999 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 5/pack
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A
