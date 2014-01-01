Lumify's Standard cart is a multi-functional cart with an integrated design. The cart is designed to carry a variety of tablet sizes while also offering extra features to essential appliances in a healthcare setting.
Learn more about the Standard Cart for Lumify in the specification table below.
The product includes: Tabletop with handle, storage bin for probes and gel bottle, removable printer shelf, lockable storage basket, and holder for the Lumify iOS battery pack.
The tilt and swivel features for optimum viewing comfort.
Tilt swivel Functionality
Easy to maneuver
