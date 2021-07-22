Home
Cardiology

A powerful ecosystem for cardiovascular care


Uniquely integrating imaging, devices, software, informatics and services across the care pathway
Emergency care

Diagnosis

Treatment

Post-acute care

At home

Discover what’s new

BLOG

Cardiac care without boundaries

Every patient deserves the best possible care for their specific needs. And in complex cardiac conditions, that requires an orchestrated effort which transcends physical and clinical boundaries.

FURTHER READING

COVID-19 and the heart


Smart diagnostic technologies are supporting the evaluation and understanding of acute and long-term implications of the virus on the heart.
FURTHER READING

Leading the way in efficient diagnosis with cardiac imaging and informatics


Efficiency in cardiac imaging plays a significant role in how fast the referring physicians can proceed with their treatment planning.
VIDEO

Improved workflows. Improved care.


Philips Azurion with IntraSight provides high diagnostic reliability that can support fast, intuitive workflow.
VIDEO

Hackensack University Medical Center and Philips Azurion with FlexArm


Hackensack University Medical Center delivers innovative, patient-centered care in its interventional suites with Philips Azurion with FlexArm imageguided therapy system.
VIDEO

Philips Azurion – our new generation system for interventional cardiology


Philips introduces the next generation Azurion image guided-therapy solution for interventional cardiology.
