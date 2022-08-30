Acute care workflows in rhythm with you  

Critical moments in acute care can be complicated by irrelevant data, siloed systems and administrative tasks that disrupt clinicians – and their unique rhythm of care. As healthcare delivery models change amidst rising care demands, there’s renewed pressure on clinical teams to care for patients in different environments with confidence and at every critical moment. Here’s how this plays out in four ways.
To navigate the complex transformation in acute care, healthcare providers must balance workflow efficiency with systems that put the patient at the heart of every decision. Now, healthcare systems are exploring advanced capabilities and new ways of working that can help improve efficiency and address rising demand for care cross acuities and environments.
