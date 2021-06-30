More accurate tumor assessment. To reduce clinical uncertainty of brain tumor measurements, 2D and 3D images are processed through Philips IntelliSpace Portal advanced visualization software for segmentation, measurement and diagnosis. Radiologists can also evaluate normal and abnormal proteins in the brain with Philips novel MR 3D amide proton transfer imaging technique. This holds promise for making determinations about the aggressiveness or grade of the tumors in children.

Operational efficiencies. Eliminating time and steps from the diagnostic process is a top priority for Phoenix Children’s. Philips has helped increase the hospital’s efficiencies with technology designed to reduce time and systems that provide actionable insights for improved performance.

50% faster 2D and 3D scans with equal image quality 1, 2 using Philips Compressed SENSE MR acceleration technology

60+ exam cards removed from radiology protocols to eliminate inconsistencies and improve patient flow, based on insights from Philips PerformanceBridge, a real-time data platform

Patient and staff experience. Phoenix Children’s worked to create a calming environment throughout the oncology imaging continuum. By using Philips Ambient Experience during PET/CT scans, patients choose the color, theme and music of their surroundings, making a potentially scary test more soothing. It also reduces the need for anesthesia. “The uptake Ambient room was wonderful,” said one patient’s parent in a satisfaction survey. Others called it ‘much more relaxing’ and ‘calm.’ The staff felt likewise. Because their young charges were less stressed, the enhanced environment helped improve interactions with the children and increased the staff’s satisfaction with, and gratification in, their work.

Confidence through understanding. Phoenix Children’s can now produce a 3D printed image of a patient’s heart to help the child and their surgeon gain greater understanding. “Getting to that 3D print takes a lot of technology,” says Dr. Dianna Bardo, Director of Body MR and Co-Director of 3D Innovation Lab, Radiology at Phoenix Children’s. “That technology begins with the Philips CT or MR scan, and proceeds through the IntelliSpace Portal, where there is some very technical image segmentation that goes on in our 3D lab.” The end result, however, is simply incredible. “To see a child hold a model of their heart in their hand and a parent witness that is amazing,” says Bardo.

Financial stability via uptime. Keeping technology up and running reduces time lost for patients and staff as well as unproductive costs to the bottom line. The Philips and Phoenix Children’s partnership has generated significantly increased system uptime, in part through virtual service calls.