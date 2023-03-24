As champions of true vendor-neutral interoperability, Philips embraces a spirit of collaboration and adaptability. We work with other vendors to create unified solutions that can unlock advanced workflows and move toward a smarter healing environment.
We integrate clinical measurements from our partners’ devices so clinicians don’t need to interpret siloed data from different screens and sources. For example, we combine leading biosensors with Philips software platforms for patient monitoring so data flows freely.
Partnering with companies to integrate their technologies into Philips patient monitors helps reduce the equipment clutter around the patient’s bedside, such as having two monitors. This also helps hospitals consolidate their tools and reduce the amount of equipment they need to manage and service.
We strive to not only bring together integrated clinical measurements from across devices but also to enable caregivers to act on those insights remotely. For example, we work with phone manufacturers and app developers to connect data collected from Philips and partners in a single mobile app.
Many hospitals need a partner who can maximize utilization of existing devices, systems and infrastructure. We partner with companies to create cohesive solutions that give hospitals more choice in the technology they wish to use, while freeing them from being locked into using one manufacturer.
Philips platforms are designed to add the capabilities of one of our technology partners, without having to change much technically. We’re also building on our 40 years’ experience advocating for device interoperability by working with technology partners to create new universal (SDC) standards.
