Removing as much of a brain tumor as possible during initial neurosurgery can make a critical difference in the prevention of recurrence and the survival rates. At the same time, surgeons want to reduce the chance of damage to vital areas. Due to brain shift, it can be difficult to determine the tumor margins during surgery. With intra-operative MRI, surgeons have on-the-spot access to MR images to visualize the extent of tumor resection and update the surgical plan if necessary. The Philips MR-OR solution provides fast and smooth patient transfer between the OR and connected MR room for intra-operative imaging.

This material is not for distribution/use in the USA

