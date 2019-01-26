The MRI scan itself: how to meet the conditions



“If the device is MR Conditional, safe imaging is possible, but only when the implant’s MR conditions are fulfilled. However, even when you know the conditions, it can still be challenging to control these during the MRI imaging,” says Dr. Sommer. “A radiologist or technologist must know how to achieve that on the scanner and how to check that.” “The MR conditions are basically a list of parameter values that need to be met,” says Dr. Shellock. “They first define the static magnetic field strength and frequency that are acceptable. But there are also limits for the SAR value and possibly gradient limitations (slew rate or dB/dt). That information is identified and confirmed prior to scanning the patient. It’s also necessary to determine if any special conditions must be met with regard to the type of transmit coil that's used.” “MR users need to make sure that the particular conditions can be met. In the USA it is usually the MRI technologist who has to make sure that scanning parameters are properly selected to meet the conditions for a particular cardiac device and, but I think it’s often a challenge on how exactly to do that.” Dr. Sommer shares this view. “The radiologist or technologist has to know how to control that the implant’s MR conditions are met, for instance SAR and gradient limits, and actually, that is not easy. I'm very glad that MRI companies are working on the subject and offer a user interface such as Philips ScanWise Implant to make it easier for users to control the relevant MR parameters for safe scanning of patients with these MRI Conditional devices.”