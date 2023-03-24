Data plays a crucial role in delivering healthcare by helping support clinical decisions and operational efficiency. Just over half (51%) of healthcare leaders say that data silos hinder their ability to utilize data effectively. Additionally, 20% report difficulties managing a high volume of data and 19% have difficulties obtaining data.1
Managing complex radiology workflows to drive efficiency requires a partner who can integrate clinical imaging and reporting into an enterprise-wide infrastructure, enhancing productivity through streamlined processes.
An experienced data migration vendor can deliver a success rate above 99.8%. Choosing the right vendor can help you complete the project quickly and with little interruption to your current workflows. Discover 10 critical questions to ask before migrating your medical data.
One challenge all health systems face is protecting patient data. 84% of the new generation of radiologist’s rate remote work as very important, according to a recent nationwide poll.2 Working remotely requires an extra layer of security between the radiologist and the server.
“Improve the patient experience and to start using radiology AI and machine learning algorithms to support clinical diagnoses in the future.”
Dr Sanji de Silva Vice President of Clinical Engagement and Informatics Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (Malaffi) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Dr Sanji de Silva
Vice President of Clinical Engagement and Informatics
Abu Dhabi Health Data Services (Malaffi)
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
“At the beginning, I was afraid that the migration process would take forever, and we could lose a bunch of studies. But the migration went surprisingly good and smooth. You can’t wish for more.”
Dr Volker Kunze Radiologist and IT Specialist Radiologie Oldenburg Oldenburg, Germany
Dr Volker Kunze
Radiologist and IT Specialist
Radiologie Oldenburg
Oldenburg, Germany
"As head of operations, having a cloud solution reduced my teams’ headaches dramatically.”
Marco Venditti Head of IT Operations Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital Rome
Marco Venditti
Head of IT Operations
Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital
Rome
“Philips AI solutions, such as the AI Manager, will help implementing AI and improving hospital operations and patient care.”
Mark van Buchem, MD, PhD Chairman, Department of Radiology Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC)
Mark van Buchem, MD, PhD
Chairman, Department of Radiology
Leiden University Medical Center (LUMC)
"Thanks to the integration in one Advanced Visualization Workspace, reviewing images has become easier and quicker, enabling faster reporting of results. Adding AI could potentially save more time."
Professor Philippe Douek Professor of radiology, Hôpital Cardiologique Louis Pradel Lille, France
Professor Philippe Douek
Professor of radiology, Hôpital Cardiologique Louis Pradel Lille,
France
“We will build an enterprise-wide integrated diagnostics platform – starting with cloud-enabled radiology PACS, while ensuring the highest standards of clinical quality and data security, as part of a strategic partnership with Philips.”
Dr Shafiq Rab Chief Digital and Information Officer Tufts Medicine Burlington, Massachusetts, USA
Dr Shafiq Rab
Chief Digital and Information Officer
Tufts Medicine
Burlington, Massachusetts, USA
Streamline your radiology workflow with a unified strategy for all your imaging needs from order management through report distribution.
Enable your radiologists to leverage AI applications for more comprehensive assessment and to gain deep clinical insights into your radiology workflow.
Give your physicians the tools to perform advanced analysis and follow up even in complex settings.
