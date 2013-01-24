Despite COVID-19, radiology and pathology departments are still expected to continue to deliver quality care, excellent patient and staff experiences, and cut costs where possible. Undoubtedly, this is a never-before-seen challenge that is evolving every day. As you define a “new normal” workday with limited disruption to care delivery, know that Philips is your partner to help ensure your remote digital transformation is successful and has the wellbeing of your patients, staff and business in mind. Together, we can help alleviate some of the burdens this pandemic brings, maintain diagnostic confidence from our homes, and establish a new sense of normalcy for radiologists and pathologists during an uncertain time.