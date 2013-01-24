HIMSS APAC 21
Inside the hospital of the future
18 October 2021 | 10:20AM – 11:05AM
Join the panel discussion in how the smart hospital is flexible enough to deliver highly complex care to large numbers of new patients in exceptional circumstances such as a pandemic, while continuing to provide regular and elective care to the rest of the population.
Speaker and panelists:
Peter Ziese, Philips Global, Dr. Quek Lit Sin, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, Dr. Ronnie Ptasznik, Monash Health, Ivy Lai (Moderator), Philips Singapore.