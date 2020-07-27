Together with the Erasmus MC Urothelial Cancer Research Group (EUCRG) from the Department of Urology, we have completed a pilot study investigating if OncoSignal is able to predict which high-risk non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer patients treated with BCG have a high risk of developing progressive disease. The promising results have led to a collaboration to perform OncoSignal on a large series of bladder cancer patients.

The aim of this study is to investigate whether OncoSignal could play a supporting role in treatment choice of bladder cancer patients. Since there is currently a global shortage of BCG, alternative treatment strategies for this patient group are essential.