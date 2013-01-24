Home
Trilogy Hospital ventilator

Trilogy EV300

Hospital ventilator

Transition to the future today with the next generation of Philips ventilators. The Trilogy EV300 ventilator delivers enhanced performance in noninvasive (NIV) and invasive (IV) ventilation, so patients can be treated with a single device throughout their hospital stay, regardless of changing conditions. Trilogy EV300 is designed to stay with your patients, saving your staff time and effort as patients move between hospital departments.

Specifications

Ventilation modes
A/C-PC
  • Assist control (pressure control)
A/C-VC
  • Assist control (volume control)
CPAP
  • Continuous positive airway pressure
PSV
  • Pressure support ventilation
S/T
  • Spontaneous/timed ventilation
SIMV-PC
  • Synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (pressure control)
SIMV-VC
  • Synchronized intermittent mandatory ventilation (volume control)
Physical
Weight
  • 6.3 Kg (13.8 lbs) with hot-swappable battery
Size
  • 19.3 cm D x 28.6 cm W x 24.5 cm H (7.6” D x 11.25” W x 9.65” H)
Screen dimensions
  • 20.32 cm (8")
Ingress protection
  • IP22: protection against finger-sized objects & dripping water when tilted up to 15 degrees.
Oxygen
Low flow
  • 0 to 30 l/min; maximum 10 psi
High pressure
  • 280 to 600 kPa (41 to 87 psi)
Magnet 1.5T
I:E ratio
  • 9.9:1 to 1:9.9
Measured and displayed patient parameters
Tidal volume (Vti or Vte)
  • 0 to 2000 ml
Minute ventilation (MinVent)
  • 0 to 30 l/min
Leak
  • 0 to 200 l/min
Respiratory rate (RR)
  • 0 to 90 BPM
Peak inspiratory flow PIF
  • 0 to 200 l/min
Peak inspiratory pressure PIP
  • 0 to 90 cmH₂O
Mean airway pressure
  • 0 to 90 cmH₂O
Spontaneous triggered breaths
  • 0 to 100 %
Dynamic compliance (Dyn C)
  • 1 to 100 ml/cmH₂O
Dynamic resistance (Dyn R)
  • 5 to 200 cmH₂O/l/sec
Dynamic plateau pressure
  • 0 to 90 cmH₂O
Auto-PEEP
  • 0 to 20 cmH₂O
FiO₂ with FiO₂ sensor
  • 21 to 100 %
SpO₂ with pulse oximeter
  • 0 to 100 %
Pulse rate with pulse oximeter
  • 18 to 321 bpm
EtCO₂ with CO₂ accessory
  • 0 to 150 mmHg
Electrical
AC input voltage
  • 100V - 240V, 50/60 Hz, 1.7 - 0.6A
DC input voltage
  • 12/24V 6.5A
Li-ion batteries
  • Internal/hot-swappable Li-ion batteries: 7.5 hours each nominal total run time (per IEC 80601-2-72)
Charge time for battery
  • Charge time for detachable & internal battery: from 0% to 80%: 2.5 hours from 0% to 100%: 3.5 hours
Alarms
Inspiratory Pressure
  • 1 - 90 cmH₂O
Tidal Volume
  • OFF, 10 - 2000 ml
Minute Ventilation
  • OFF, 0.2 - 30 L/min
Respiratory Rate
  • OFF, 1 - 90 BPM
Circuit Disconnection
  • OFF, 5 - 60 sec
Apnea Interval
  • 5 - 60 sec
EasyDiagnost Eleva
Storage temperature
  • Temperature: -25°C to 70°C Relative humidity: 5% to 93% RH, non-condensing
Environmental
Operating Conditions
  • 0°C to 40°C, 5%-90% RH (non-condensing), Atm.Pressure, 62 to 106 kPa, Altitude: -1261 to 12,971 ft
Transient operating temp
  • -20°C to 50°C
Controls
AVAPS with passive circuit
  • PSV, S/T, and A/C-PC modes only
Tidal volume
  • 35 - 2000 ml on Dual Limb and Active Flow circuits, 50 - 2000 ml on passive and active PAP circuits
Breath rate
  • 0 - 80 BPM
PEEP
  • 0 - 35 cmH₂0 for active circuits 3 - 25 cmH₂0 for passive circuits
EPAP/CPAP
  • 3 - 25 cmH₂0
IPAP
  • 3 - 60 cmH₂0
Pressure support/control
  • 0 - 60 cmH₂0
Inspiratory time
  • 0.3 - 5.0 sec
Rise time
  • 0-6 sec
Triggering and cycling
  • Off, Auto-Trak, Sensitive Auto-Trak, and Flow Trigger
Flow trigger sensitivity
  • 0.5 - 9 l/min
Flow cycle sensitivity
  • 10% - 90% of peak flow
Flow pattern
  • Square, Ramp
FiO₂
  • 21% - 100%
Inspiratory time min/max
  • 0.3 - 3.0 sec
Backup ventilation
  • ON - OFF
Standards
General
  • IEC 60601-1-1 Medical electrical equipment. Part 1-1: General requirements for safety
Collateral
  • IEC 60601-1-11 Home Health Care Environment according to transit-operable usage
Particular
  • ISO 80601-2-72 Part 2-72 ISO 80601-2-12 Part 2-12 ISO 80601-2-61 Part 2-61 ISO 80601-2-55 Part 2-55
Wireless communication
  • Bluetooth v4.1, ISO/IEC 18092:2013, 21481 ed 2.0, 14443 ed 2.0, WLAN Std: IEEE 802.11 (2012) b/g/n
  • **Nominal run time per method in International Electrotechnical Commission (7.5 hour/battery). Detachable battery charge time 0% to 80% is 2.5 hours, internal battery charge time 0% to 100% is 3.5 hours.

