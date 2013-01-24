Home
6 lead set Grabber Telemetry Lead Set

6 lead set Grabber IEC

Telemetry Lead Set

6 lead set shielded grabber, IEC multi colored wire, grabber connectors, with detachable shield. Length 85cm (34 inches), 1 pack = 1 lead set, to be used with Philips Instrument TRX4851A, M4841A Transceiver from IntelliVue Telemetry System M2601B (862108).

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • ECG
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • 862231, 862439, 862108, M2601B
Product Type
  • Telemetry Lead Set
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Multi-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • Yes
Package Weight
  • .180 kg
Packaging Unit
  • 1 lead set
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
ECG Telemetry Lead Set
Patient Application
  • Child; Adult
Lead Set Length
  • 85 cm (33.5")
Number of Leads
  • 6
Shielded
  • Yes
Electrode Attachment Method
  • Grabber
Color Coding
  • IEC

