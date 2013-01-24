Home
White Telemetry Pouch with Snaps

Cases, Bags & Pouches

Disposable water and chemical resistant white telemetry pouch with snaps. One size fits all. Water and chemical resistant. Product does not contain dry natural rubber or natural rubber latex that can contact humans.

Specifications

Product details
Product Category
  • Accessories
Use with Non-Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • No
Use with Philips Healthcare Equipment
  • M1400A, M2600A
Product Type
  • Cases, Bags & Pouches
Single-Patient Use OR Multi-Patient Use
  • Single-Patient Use
CE Certified
  • No
Package Weight
  • .600 kg
Not manufactured with natural rubber latex
  • Yes
Packaging Unit
  • 1 box = 50 pouches
Minimum Shelf Life
  • None
Sterile OR Non-Sterile
  • Non-Sterile
Use with Other Supplies
  • N/A

